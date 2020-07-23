RetailMeNot’s ‘Mega Savings Event’ offers summer sales during Amazon Prime Day delay

The online coupon website RetailMeNot is taking over where the delayed Amazon Prime Day left off with a “Mega Savings Event” that can earn customers up to 20 percent cash back at a selection of stores.

Continue Reading Below

Starting Thursday, July 23, and lasting until Sunday, July 26, RetailMeNot is asking online shoppers to “rebound” with its platform so they can access exclusive deals at more than 100 stores – including Overstock, Macy's, Sephora, Nike and Cabela's.

WHAT IS AMAZON PRIME DAY?

"Saving money is something we can all smile about right now,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. “We hope this sales event will make it easy for people to shop the things they need and the things they want - from summer staples like shorts and T-shirts to back to school must-haves like backpacks, shoes and even makeup and electronics."

"We want to give people a reason to shop for the things they've been holding back on and feel good about staying within budget,” she added. “It's a win, win, and there's no better time to take advantage of impressive deals as we approach the fall."

CORONAVIRUS PUSHES AMAZON PRIME DAY TO OCTOBER: REPORT

Typically, e-commerce giant Amazon hosts its online sales event, Prime Day, in July. However, with the coronavirus pandemic straining warehouse resources as it is, the company has postponed Prime Day to a later date, according to a statement made this week. An exact date hasn’t been released.

RetailMeNot’s four-day sale is longer than Amazon’s one-to-two-day event. Prime Day was projected to generate around $6.1 billion in 2019, according to estimates from IgnitionOne, a marketing technology company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Around the same time last year, RetailMeNot reported that more than 250 retailers were hosting sales events to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,986.55 -113.36 -3.66% WMT WALMART INC. 131.64 -1.02 -0.77% EBAY EBAY INC. 55.15 -1.19 -2.11%

Big-box retailer Walmart and online auction website eBay are two companies that hosted mega sales to compete with Amazon last summer. It is not immediately clear if these sales will make a return.

In the meantime, RetailMeNot users can take advantage of summer style, back-to- school, sports and fitness, home improvement and health, beauty and wellness deals.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS