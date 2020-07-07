What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day has been dubbed Amazon's biggest shopping event for Prime members around the globe.

Last year, Prime Day spanned two days -- July 15 and 16 -- offering subscribers a "parade of deals" around the world, according to the shopping behemoth. The shopping event was the longest to date since it first emerged.

Amazon initially launched the program in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's 20th birthday. Every year since it has vigorously drummed up sales during sluggish summer months. It has also lured droves of shoppers into signing up for the company’s membership program.

On the eve of Amazon's 20th anniversary, the company initiated Prime Day with one goal: to offer more deals than Black Friday but only for members of its subscription service.

The very first event lasted 24 hours, taking place throughout the U.S., the UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada and Austria, Amazon said.

As it turns out, the goal was achieved. The company touted that customers purchased more products during the 24-hour window than on Black Friday in 2014, which, at the time, was the company's biggest Black Friday. Overall, members ordered 34.4 million items with 398 items being ordered every second, Amazon said.

By 2019, Prime Day found its way into 18 countries: the U.S., the U.K., Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

It quickly became the largest shopping event in the company's history with sales surpassing Amazon's previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Overall, subscribers purchased more than 175 million items.

Prime Day for 2020 has yet to be announced.

