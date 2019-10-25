Remember your first scary movie? Here’s the average age Americans see one

"Fright Night" starts competing with "Finding Nemo" in kids' imaginations much earlier than you might guess.

The average age at which U.S. residents remember seeing a scary movie for the first time is 10 years old, the New York Post reported.

The data came from a survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll on behalf of streaming service Tubi that questioned which movies scared participants as children versus what terrifies them as adults. Some 52 percent said images that frightened them as children still scare them today, and 47 percent said horror films have contributed to nightmares, according to the Post.

Still, nearly two-thirds say getting frightened can be fun.

“People enjoy getting scared, especially at Halloween,” a spokesperson for Tubi told the Post. “A classic horror movie can make for a spooky but fun night in.”

Classic horror films that induced chills for minors include: “The Exorcist,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Halloween,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Psycho,” “The Shining,” “Evil Dead,” “28 Days Later,” “The Conjuring” and “Alien.”

Others reported being spooked by iconic villains such as Lord Voldemort from “Harry Potter,” Darth Vader from “Star Wars,” the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz” and Jigsaw from “Saw.”

Despite being fearful, many people think they would fare well if they were living in a horror movie plot. In fact, 46 percent were bold enough to say they would survive, the Post reported. Respondents weren’t afraid to get morbid when theorizing about how they might perish, however.

Three in 10 said they might die from suffocation. Some 29 percent believe they would be stabbed, trip or fall on something strong enough to kill them or suffer a fatal car crash. Twenty-five percent suggested they would be decapitated.

