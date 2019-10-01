NYPD not laughing at ‘Joker’ as film nears $80M opening weekend

The huge advance ticket sales for Warner Brothers' "Joker" film this weekend, is not the New YorkCity Police Department's idea of fun.

Deadline reporting "that a significant undercover“ contingent of officers will be deployed to the city's movie theaters starting Oct. 3 when the film begins early previews.

An NYPD spokesperson stressed, “There are no specific or credible threats at this time," but awareness is high in a year of mass shootings in public spaces as well as the title character's past history. The Joker was featured in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises which was playing in a theater in Aurora, Colorado in July 2012 that was the site of a mass shooting.

With a win at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival last month and critical acclaim that has earned it a near-perfect Internet Movie Database score of 9.4 out of 10, “Joker” has been building up hype for weeks. The crime thriller’s R-rating and star-studded casting that includes the like of Robert De Niro and Zazie Beets certainly haven’t hurt either.

The solo feature film of Batman’s greatest villain is described as a gritty character study of how the Joker came to be. This attempt at subversive storytelling has paid off for AT&T owned Warner Bros with “Joker” presale tickets outpacing the amount sold for Sony’s anti-hero “Venom” film of last year on Atom Tickets, an online movie ticket retailer. In fact, Atom Tickets reported that “Joker” is the company’s second-highest pre-sale after “John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

“Joker” is poised to have an $80 million-plus opening. The movie is expected to open in at least 4,000-plus theaters.

“Joker,” which is highly inspired by Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy,” according to a confirmation De Niro gave to Indie Wire — follows the life of Arthur Fleck and delves into mental health.

In the April teaser trailer, the Joker's alter ego Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is seen writing in a notebook the following line: “The worst part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don't.”

As chaos ensues later in the two-minute and 24-second video, that Fleck narrates, “For my whole life, I didn't know if I even really existed. But I do, and people are starting to notice.”

These poignant lines have made people question whether Warner Bros is unintentionally glorifying violence.

An entertainment op-ed in the New York Post asked, “Given our era of unrelenting mass shootings and “incel” becoming a household term, it’s sadly fair to ask: Will the Joker become a potential inspiration for would-be killers?”

Residents of Aurora, Colorado who were greatly impacted by the 2012 active shooting at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” were moved enough to pen a letter to the media company in late September about safety and social responsibility.

Amid public questioning and concern, Warner Bros released an official statement on Sept. 24 that said: “Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.”

In terms of global box office projections, “Joker” is currently set to make a $155 million open, according to a report from Deadline.

