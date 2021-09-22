Reese's creates pumpkin patch filled with popular Halloween peanut butter cups

For many, pumpkin-shaped candy is more exciting than pumpkin spice.

When it comes to fall, two things that people immediately associate with the season are pumpkins and Halloween candy. One company that already combines the two is taking things a step further this year.

Hershey announced that it created a Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin-themed pumpkin patch. According to a press release, the candy-filled field was located at Krochmal Farms, near Salem, Mass. The area is a popular tourist destination during the Halloween season due to the infamous witch trials.

The patch at Krochmal Farms was filled with both pumpkins and buckets full of Reese’s pumpkins.

Guests could then pick either a real pumpkin or candy in the shape of a pumpkin.

Clark Boyer, senior brand manager for seasons at Hershey, said, "When we think of pumpkins, we think of that chocolate and peanut butter perfection…so we wanted to find out if it was just us here at the Reese's brand."

A competition was set up at the patch, where the number of pumpkins picked verse the number of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins picked were tallied.

"While we love our farm pumpkins, we can't deny that we have a sweet spot for Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins," said the Cave family, Krochmal Farms owners. "When the brand came to us to asking to see how Krochmal Farms' pumpkins stacked up against Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, we were all ears."

Reese’s will also be asking fans to submit suggestions on social media for the location for its next pumpkin patch.