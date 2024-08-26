Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Red Lobster closing 23 more restaurants across US amid bankruptcy

Red Lobster locations in several states will be shuttered by the end of the week, the company said in a bankruptcy filing

Restaurant, franchise owners are running for their life: Zane Tankel

Apple-Metro Chairman and CEO Zane Tankel says consumer brands need to be more creative in an inflationary environment.

Red Lobster is shuttering another 23 locations across several states as the restaurant chain continues its reorganization through its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The seafood chain announced in a recent filing it plans to cancel the leases and abandon ship at nearly two dozen properties by the end of this week, after determining that keeping them open would "continue to drive losses" for the company.

Red Lobster in Alexandria, Virginia

A Red Lobster restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, June 7, 2024. Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster, which filed for bankruptcy in May, is currently undergoing a reorganization. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Here are the locations of the stores impacted:

Arizona

  • 1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma, Arizona

RED LOBSTER NOT GOING OUT OF BUSINESS DESPITE BANKRUPTCY, COMPANY TELLS CUSTOMERS

Arkansas

  • 8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock, Arkansas

California

  • 8703 Murray Dr., La Mesa, California

Colorado

  • 4925 N. Academy, Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant

Red Lobster seafood restaurant showing company logo, northern Idaho.  (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Florida

  • 5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola, Florida
  • 326 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach, Florida
  • 8900 US Highway 19, Port Richey, Florida

Georgia

  • 6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia

Illinois

  • 1604 N. State Road Route 50, Bourbonnais, Illinois
  • 902 Commons Drive, Geneva, Illinois
  • 4625 N. Sterline Ave., Peoria, Illinois

ITALIAN RESTAURANT CHAIN FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

Indiana

  • 4353 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana

Minnesota

  • 8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, Minnesota
  • 12515 Elm Creek Blvd. N, Maple Grove, Minnesota

Missouri

  • 2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood, Missouri

New York

  • 925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx, New York
  • 750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury, New York
Red Lobster Restaurant

Pedestrians pass in front of a Red Lobster restaurant in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

North Carolina

  • 304 A Western Blvd, Jacksonville, North Carolina

Ohio

  • 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville, Ohio

South Carolina

  • 1270 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce, South Carolina

Virginia

  • 555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, Virginia
  • 709 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • 4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia

Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and has closed dozens of locations since then in its effort to survive. Following the latest announced closures, the chain will still have around 500 restaurants nationwide.