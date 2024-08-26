Red Lobster closing 23 more restaurants across US amid bankruptcy

Red Lobster is shuttering another 23 locations across several states as the restaurant chain continues its reorganization through its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The seafood chain announced in a recent filing it plans to cancel the leases and abandon ship at nearly two dozen properties by the end of this week, after determining that keeping them open would "continue to drive losses" for the company.

Here are the locations of the stores impacted:

Arizona

1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma, Arizona

RED LOBSTER NOT GOING OUT OF BUSINESS DESPITE BANKRUPTCY, COMPANY TELLS CUSTOMERS

Arkansas

8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock, Arkansas

California

8703 Murray Dr., La Mesa, California

Colorado

4925 N. Academy, Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Florida

5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola, Florida

326 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach, Florida

8900 US Highway 19, Port Richey, Florida

Georgia

6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia

Illinois

1604 N. State Road Route 50, Bourbonnais, Illinois

902 Commons Drive, Geneva, Illinois

4625 N. Sterline Ave., Peoria, Illinois

ITALIAN RESTAURANT CHAIN FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

Indiana

4353 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana

Minnesota

8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, Minnesota

12515 Elm Creek Blvd. N, Maple Grove, Minnesota

Missouri

2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood, Missouri

New York

925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx, New York

750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury, New York

North Carolina

304 A Western Blvd, Jacksonville, North Carolina

Ohio

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville, Ohio

South Carolina

1270 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce, South Carolina

Virginia

555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, Virginia

709 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, Virginia

4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and has closed dozens of locations since then in its effort to survive. Following the latest announced closures, the chain will still have around 500 restaurants nationwide.