Red Lobster closing 23 more restaurants across US amid bankruptcy
Red Lobster locations in several states will be shuttered by the end of the week, the company said in a bankruptcy filing
Red Lobster is shuttering another 23 locations across several states as the restaurant chain continues its reorganization through its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The seafood chain announced in a recent filing it plans to cancel the leases and abandon ship at nearly two dozen properties by the end of this week, after determining that keeping them open would "continue to drive losses" for the company.
Here are the locations of the stores impacted:
Arizona
- 1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma, Arizona
RED LOBSTER NOT GOING OUT OF BUSINESS DESPITE BANKRUPTCY, COMPANY TELLS CUSTOMERS
Arkansas
- 8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock, Arkansas
California
- 8703 Murray Dr., La Mesa, California
Colorado
- 4925 N. Academy, Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Florida
- 5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola, Florida
- 326 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach, Florida
- 8900 US Highway 19, Port Richey, Florida
Georgia
- 6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia
Illinois
- 1604 N. State Road Route 50, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- 902 Commons Drive, Geneva, Illinois
- 4625 N. Sterline Ave., Peoria, Illinois
ITALIAN RESTAURANT CHAIN FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY
Indiana
- 4353 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana
Minnesota
- 8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, Minnesota
- 12515 Elm Creek Blvd. N, Maple Grove, Minnesota
Missouri
- 2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood, Missouri
New York
- 925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx, New York
- 750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury, New York
North Carolina
- 304 A Western Blvd, Jacksonville, North Carolina
Ohio
- 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville, Ohio
South Carolina
- 1270 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce, South Carolina
Virginia
- 555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, Virginia
- 709 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- 4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and has closed dozens of locations since then in its effort to survive. Following the latest announced closures, the chain will still have around 500 restaurants nationwide.