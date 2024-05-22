Red Lobster bankruptcy: How to get your fix of chain’s famed biscuits

Fans anxious about getting their Red Lobster fix while the seafood restaurant chain goes through the bankruptcy process can rest a bit easier.

Red Lobster said there were "no current changes" to the Red Lobster At Home offerings like its Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and frozen food items that the chain sells at retailers, USA Today reported Tuesday .

"Our mix is found in most major retail grocery outlets," a spokesperson told the outlet.

FOX Business reached out to the company for comment on the matter but did not immediately receive a response.

Red Lobster said Tuesday that its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the weekend "does not mean we are going out of business."

"In fact, it means just the opposite. It is a legal process that allows us to make changes to our business and our cost structure so that Red Lobster can continue as a stronger company going forward," it said on X.

A slew of Red Lobster locations around the country shuttered earlier in the month, as previously reported by FOX Business.

The chain recently said its remaining restaurants "will remain open and operating as usual during the Chapter 11 process."

It is aiming to make "operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern" while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Red Lobster said.

In its bankruptcy filing, Red Lobster estimated a $1 billion to $10 billion range for both its assets and liabilities. It also reported over 100,000 estimated creditors.

FOX Business' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.