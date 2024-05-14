Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Restaurants
Published

Red Lobster closing dozens of locations as bankruptcy possibilities loom

California and Florida will be losing five locations each, while Maryland and Colorado will both lose four

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster is closing dozens of locations nationwide as the company struggles to stay above water.

An announcement released earlier this week indicated the company would be "auctioning off 50+ locations across the country."

Restaurant liquidation company TageX Brands announced it would be overseeing the sale of equipment at the various closing locations, calling the situation its "largest restaurant equipment auction ever." Only 48 locations were specifically listed in its catalog.

RED LOBSTER CONSIDERING BANKRUPTCY FILING: REPORT

Red Lobster exterior

The exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant is seen in Leesburg, Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Five locations are set to be closed in California alone, with another five in Florida. Colorado and Maryland will both lose four.

The locations are being sold off wholesale by TageX, with the company announcing that "these auctions are WINNER TAKES ALL – meaning, each winner will receive the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Red Lobster was considering filing for bankruptcy to relieve financial pressures that have weighed on the company.

RED LOBSTER'S ULTIMATE ENDLESS SHRIMP DEAL CONTRIBUTED TO THIRD-QUARTER OPERATING LOSS

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Cheddar Bay Biscuits are pictured at a Red Lobster restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia. (Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to a report by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the discussions, Red Lobster is weighing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to renegotiate burdensome leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs.

The outlet reported that the seafood restaurant chain is being advised by law firm King & Spalding on the subject, and that discussions about restructuring are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made about a bankruptcy filing.

By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company could continue to operate while it works with creditors and investors to put in place a debt reduction plan that would allow it to head into the future on a better financial footing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Red lobster

In an aerial view, a sign is posted on the exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant in Rohnert Park, California. Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address rising labor costs and in hopes of renegotiating property leases and l (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Red Lobster brought in Jonathan Tibus as its new CEO in March. Tibus is considered an expert in developing and implementing restructuring plans at underperforming restaurants, retail and hospitality companies and has led numerous restructuring efforts.

Fox News Digital's Eric Revell contributed this report.