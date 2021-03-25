Real Water recalls alkaline drinking products amid probe into non-viral hepatitis cases

Real Water Inc. issued a voluntary recall of drinking water products because it may be linked to instances of non-viral hepatitis which were reported last November. The recall came after the Southern Nevada Health District, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched investigations into the cases which are believed to be potentially related to Real Water’s 5-gallon Home and Office Delivery.

The five reported illnesses occurred in children and infants and resulted in acute liver failure with each individual requiring hospitalization. All have since recovered. The patients came from four different households but all had consumed “Real Water” brand alkaline water. Five additional people reported symptoms but did not require hospitalization.

The recall includes products sold in 1.5 liters, 1 liter, 500 ml, and 1-gallon ready-to-drink bottles distributed through the U.S. It also includes 4 oz drinking bottles offered on the company’s website. The products are also sold on Amazon.com.

In a statement on its website, the FDA cited a “lack of cooperation” by the company which prevented them from completing the investigation at facilities in Nevada and Arizona.

On the company’s own website, Real Water president Brent Jones expressed his “deepest sympathy and concern” for the events that occurred and said the company is cooperating with investigators.

“This recall is deeply concerning because you should never have any worry about the safety of any of our products,” Jones said, before offering an apology to customers.

“While the potential problem arose in Las Vegas, we are taking proactive steps to stop selling and distributing Real water products throughout the United States until the issue is resolved,” a statement at the company website said.

Symptoms of hepatitis and non-viral hepatitis are similar and can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice, according to the FDA.

Consumers who have Real Water products including restaurants and retailers should not drink coor or sell them, the FDA stated. Those with additional questions or concerns are directed to contact the company at 702-310-5437 or via customerservice@drinkrealwater.com.