More than 2,000 pounds of pasta products recalled over lack of inspection

More than 2,000 pounds of pasta products are being recalled after officials say they were produced without the "benefit of federal inspection."

Avanza Pasta's recall covers 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

None of the more than 60 recalled items carry an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection, according to the agency.

The recall was issued after the agency discovered the lack of inspection "during in-commerce surveillance activities."

All of the meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini items were produced from October 5, 2019, through March 12, 2021. The products were shipped to restaurants, distributors and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The agency listed each of the recalled items including their brand, product name, package size and best by dates.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The agency is concerned that some of the products may still be in customer freezers. If that's the case, consumers are urged not to consume them and should instead throw them away or return them.

Representatives for Avanza Pasta did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.