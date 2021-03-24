Multiple supermarkets recall wing sauce over undeclared allergen

Food Lion and Hannaford Supermarkets are recalling a brand of garlic wing sauce due to mislabeling and an undeclared allergen, according to two separate Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notices.

Bottles of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce were mistakenly filled with Taste of Inspirations Garlic Parmesan Dressing, according to the FDA. As a result, the bottles may contain fish, an undeclared allergen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The mislabeling error poses a risk to consumers who have an allergy to fish, the FDA said.

The agency warned consumers that the products may have been purchased between Feb. 20, 2021, to March 20, 2021.

The bottles have lot code 210305 and have a best by date of March 5, 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To date, no injuries or illnesses related to the recalled product have been reported.

"Customers with fish allergies who purchased the impacted products should not consume them," the agency wrote.

Both stores ask that customers return the product for a refund.

Representatives for Food Lion and Hannaford did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.