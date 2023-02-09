Purina recalls some dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is recalling certain prescription dog food after two dogs exhibited signs of vitamin D toxicity, according to federal health officials.

According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pet food company voluntarily recalled select lots of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food "due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D."

The affected dog food was distributed across the U.S. by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct and Purina for Professionals. It was also sold by other select retailers that have the ability to validate a prescription, according to the recall notice.

Purina said it was informed of two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet as of Feb. 8. The company noted that each dog recovered when it was taken off the diet.

Pet owners are told to "immediately stop" using the food and to throw it away in a container so that no animals can access it. Purina also instructed veterinary and other retail partners to remove and destroy the dog food.

No other Purina pet care products were included in the recall, according to the notice. The company issued an apology to pet owners and veterinarians for any issues or inconveniences related to this recall.

"As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority," the company wrote.

Officials said that vitamin D is considered an essential nutrient for dogs, however, "elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure."

Signs of vitamin D toxicity can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and renal (kidney) dysfunction, according to the recall.

"If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian," the notice said.