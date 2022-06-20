Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Freshpet recalls dog food due to potential salmonella contamination

Affected lot of Freshpet dog food may have been sold in limited Walmart, Target stores

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Dog food sold in more than a dozen states is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with salmonella. 

Freshpet Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe, which has a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

"Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks," the company wrote, adding that no other Freshpet products or lot codes were impacted by the recall.

PET FOOD RECALL EXPANDS OVER SALMONELLA, LISTERIA CONCERNS

According to the notice, the affected lot may have been sold to a limited number of Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia. It may have also been sold to limited Target stores as well as other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia, the notice continued.  

Dogs eat food bowls

Dogs in a row eating their food at training school. (iStock / iStock)

To date, the company hasn't received any reports of illnesses or adverse reactions related to the recalled product. 

However, the bacteria can affect animals after consumption and pose a risk to people, "notably children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised, when handling contaminated products," according to the recall notice.

DOG FOOD RECALLED OVER SALMONELLA, LISTERIA CONCERNS: FDA

An infected pet may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Some pets may be infected without showing symptoms, although they can still infect other animals or humans, according to the recall. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Consumers who are infected with salmonella may have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. 

In some cases, they may suffer from "more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms," according to the recall. 