Pet food recall expands over salmonella, listeria concerns

A New Jersey-based pet food manufacturer is expanding a recall of its pet food and bone products over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

Bravo Packing Inc.'s voluntary recall, originally covering only two products, now includes all of its pet food and bones in all package sizes due to "due to potential cross contamination," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an updated announcement.

The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection revealed that salmonella and listeria monocytogenes were present in some samples, posing "potential health risks to humans and pets," the agency said.

Salmonella and listeria can cause serious and, in some cases, fatal infections.

Salmonella, in particular, can cause illnesses in pets who consume the product and any person who handles it, "especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products, infected pets, or any surfaces exposed to these products," the FDA said.

Consumers who are infected with salmonella may have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In some cases, they may suffer from more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

"People who have these symptoms after having contact with the products identified in this recall or with a pet that has eaten these products should contact their healthcare providers," the FDA said.

An infected pet may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. However, some pets may be infected without even showing symptoms, the agency said.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

To date, no person or animal has been reported to have any illnesses associated with the recalled products.

The company works with distributors that fill orders to retail stores nationwide as well as directly to consumers.

Representatives for Bravo Packaging did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.