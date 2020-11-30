Purina says Americans will donate more to pet charities amid coronavirus, holiday: survey

Pets in need are going to receive some much-needed assistance this holiday season, according to Purina.

Last week, the pet goods giant announced it would be donating $400,000 to support organizations that keep “pets and people together” in honor of its Thanksgiving dog show.

"Every family has been impacted by the pandemic, including our Purina family," said Purina President Nina Leigh Krueger regarding the company’s findings and charitable endeavors. "One constant source of comfort has been our pets doing what they do best; loving us, making us laugh and being by our sides. The bond that we share with our pets is worth celebrating every season."

Krueger added that the novel coronavirus has hindered fundraising opportunities for a number of pet charities, which is why Purina launched its “Giving with Gratitude” campaign. The company partnered with like-minded organizations, including RedRover, the Petfinder Foundation, Greater Good Charities, CARE and Take the Lead.

Recently, Purina released a holiday donation survey just in time for Giving Tuesday.

The survey, which was commissioned from market research firm StudyLogic, found that Americans are open to helping pet charities this year.

Sixty-one percent of the survey’s respondents said they think animal shelters and pet charities were the most in need for 2020. And as a result, 58% said they are actually thinking about making a charitable donation to animal shelters and pet organizations this holiday.

Three out of five respondents also said they would consider helping a charity that provides pet food and supplies to shelters and families who cannot afford these expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic or a natural disaster.

Outside of helping pets and families in need, the grand majority of Americans – 93% – are looking to make charitable contributions to one or more nonprofits this holiday season, according to Purina’s survey.

Moreover, 35% of U.S. consumers said they are going to donate more to nonprofits than they did in 2019.