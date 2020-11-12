Walmart expands its pet offerings as adoption rates surge

Walmart is upping its pet services at a time when adoption rates for animals have soared as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer is now offering what it says is a "full range" of pet products and services for these four-legged friends including offering insurance, dog walking and pet sitting.

PET ADOPTIONS RISE DURING CORONAVIRUS STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS

The company has teamed up with pet insurance provider Petplan to offer coverage for veterinary fees as well as with Rover for its dog-walking and pet-sitting services.

The offerings can be found on Walmart Pet Care, which has a new landing page on its website. As part of Walmart Pet Care, owners will also be able to take advantage of Walmart PetRx, an in-store and online pharmacy service.

Melody Richard, merchandising vice president of Walmart Pets, said the move comes as more people are becoming pet owners throughout the pandemic.

Animal adoption centers across the nation began to see a surge in pet fostering and adoption rates beginning at the height of lockdown orders when people were forced to isolate -- many by themselves -- until restrictions eased.

The chief executive of the Humane Society of the United States, Kitty Block, previously told FOX Business that communities across the country were "stepping up like never before."

The increased demand underscores the need for such pet services. However, pet care had already been a growing market far before the pandemic struck.

In 2019, $95.7 billion was spent on pets within the United States, according to the American Pet Products Association. This year, the association projects that figure will notch upward of $99 billion.

The company noted that by using these services, customers can save up to 10% on their policies as well as receive a $20 Walmart gift when booking services through Rover.

