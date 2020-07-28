Can you adopt a pet during coronavirus?

Some experts say now more than ever is a good time to shack up with a furry companion.

When the coronavirus pandemic first started to grip the world, prompting widespread stay-at-home orders, pet adoptions and fostering across the nation surged.

And for good reason. According to the Humane Society of the United States, billed as the nation's most effective animal protection organization, the current climate has proven to be a good time for animal lovers to adopt or foster a pet.

"COVID-19 does not discriminate; people from all backgrounds and communities will be impacted," the Humane Society's website reads. "A deep connection to animals transcends socio-economic, racial, ethnic and geographic boundaries and honoring that bond with compassion, not judgement [sic], is a very simple yet impactful way to contribute positively in your community during this crisis."

In doing so, potential pet parents will also help to reduce the strain on shelters, according to the organization.

Fostering, in particular, is beneficial for animals "who can't adapt to shelter life, those who need to be nursed back to health and orphaned animals who need someone to step in for their mom," the organization said.

However, anyone who has COVID-19, is symptomatic or believes they have been exposed to someone who is infected, is urged to avoid contact with other people as well as with pets, "avoiding not only all contact but also sharing any food." If they must care for an animal, it's vital they practice good hygiene such as thoroughly washing their hands before and after interacting with the pet, the organization said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory that there is no evidence to suggest at this point that animals have a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

In fact, the CDC noted that the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered low.

"Some coronaviruses that infect animals can be spread to humans and then spread between people, but this is rare," the agency said.

However, in some situations, it appears as though the virus can be spread from people to animals "especially after close contact with a person sick with COVID-19," the CDC said.

The agency cautioned that more studies need to be conducted in order to better understand if and how different animals can be affected.

