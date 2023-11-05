Tyson recalls 30K pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets

Food giant Tyson on Saturday announced the voluntary recall of about 30,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken nuggets after some consumers reported finding small pieces of metal in the product.

The recall impacts dinosaur-shaped "fun nuggets" made by Tyson on Sept. 5 and sold in 29-ounce plastic bags labeled "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties." No other Tyson brand products are affected by this recall.

"A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product," Tyson said in the recall announcement.

EYE DROPS SOLD AT WALMART ADDED TO FDA’S LIST OF POTENTIALLY HARMFUL PRODUCTS

The product was shipped to distributors in several states including Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution to retailers, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The agency will publish a retail distribution list of stores that received the product once it’s available.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 47.06 -0.51 -1.07%

FSIS noted that there "has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product" and it hasn’t received additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of the product as of Saturday. It added that "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider."

OVER 70 SICKENED IN MULTI-STATE SALMONELLA OUTBREAK TIED TO ONIONS

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers," the agency added in the recall announcement. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Tyson said that consumers who purchased the affected item "should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The recalled dino-shaped chicken nuggets have a best-if-used-by date of Sept. 4, 2024, a product establishment number of P-7211 that appears on the back of the package, and carry lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.