Amazon recall: Children’s items pulled nationwide over risk of fatalities

Children’s play yards that were sold on Amazon are being recalled due to a "risk of serious injury or death from suffocation and entrapment hazards," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The items, which were manufactured in China by the retailer Anna Queen, "violate the mandatory standard for play yards," the agency said in a recall notice.

"Infants can become entrapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly suffocation hazard," CPSC said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled play yards and contact Anna Queen for a full refund," it added.

KIA AND HYUNDAI ISSUE MAJOR RECALLS FOR OVER 335,000 VEHICLES DUE TO FUEL TANK MELTING RISK

The play yards were sold on Amazon beginning in March 2025 for around $100.

To date, there have been no incidents or injuries reported.

"This recall involves play yards that have black fabric sides and mesh panels bordered in gray. The top rails are covered with white fabric with a multi-colored print with bear faces, paws and the word ‘bear,’" the CPSC said.

COSTCO RECALLS POPULAR READY-TO-EAT FOOD ITEMS OVER PLASTIC CONTAMINATION CONCERNS

"The play yards include a mattress with the same bear print," it continued, noting that, "’Model: P700’ and ‘Production Date: 202503’ are printed on the packaging and on a removeable tag included with the play yard."

About 70 affected units were sold.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Consumers should disassemble the fabric cover from the play yard frame, cut up the cover and mattress pad and email a photo of the destroyed play yard" to an address associated with the retailer, the CPSC advised, "to obtain a full refund."