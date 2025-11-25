Over 41,000 bottles of Walgreens nasal spray recalled over contamination risk

Those looking for relief from a cold or the flu may want to check their bottle of nasal spray before using it.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall affecting 41,328 bottles of Walgreens nasal spray over concerns they may be contaminated with pseudomonas lactis, a bacterium found in raw milk. The specific spray affected by the recall is the 1.5-oz (45mL) bottle of Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol.

The recalled products have the following lots and expiration dates:

Lot No. 71409 — Expires: 2/28/2027

Lot No. 71861 — Expires: 8/31/2027

The affected sprays were sold at Walgreens locations across the country, according to the FDA.

Authorities did not say how the nasal spray was contaminated and issued a Class II recall, the second-highest risk level, noting it was a voluntary recall.

The FDA says a Class II recall is issued when exposure to or use of a possibly contaminated product could "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." The classification can also be used if the "probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its flu season guidelines in August, recommending that all individuals six months or older receive a flu vaccine. The CDC notes that "vaccination is particularly important" for those at higher risk of serious complications from the flu.

To prevent the spread of the flu, the CDC recommends that, in addition to getting vaccinated, sick individuals avoid contact with healthy individuals and vice versa. The agency also recommends washing one's hands often.

Fox Business reached out to Walgreens for comment.