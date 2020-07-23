Coronavirus prompts Princess Cruises to cancels select voyages until December

Carnival-owned Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it will be canceling select cruises until Dec. 15 in response to "the continued progression of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The extended pause in operations will affect all Princess Cruise voyages in Asia, Caribbean, along the California coast, Hawaii, Mexico, through the Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica and Tahiti and the South Pacific, the company announced.

The cruise line also cautioned that all of its cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess will be stopped through Oct. 31.

The cancellations add to the list of woes for the company that has been linked to droves of COVID-19 cases after its ships had infected passengers on board. In some cases, vessels were forced to temporarily remain at sea as part of quarantine efforts, which left thousands of passengers stranded. Princess Cruises is also facing lawsuits after one of its vessels, the Grand Princess Cruise ship, was overcome with coronavirus infections in February.

Its latest cancelation notice comes roughly two months after the cruise line operator was forced to cancel trips through the end of the summer, considered peak tourist season, because of the reduced flight availability created by the pandemic.

The first batch of cancellations came in early March when the cruise line voluntarily suspended the global operations of its fleet until May 10 due to the pandemic.

"We share in our guests' disappointment in canceling these cruises," Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said. "We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise."

Guests who have already paid in full for a canceled voyage can receive a refundable cruise credit or Future Crusie Credit, the company said. The credit covers the cruise fare that has already been paid plus "an additional non-refundable bonus" credit equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare.

For guests who haven't paid in full, the company is offering credits that double the down-payment they made.

Guests can also request a full refund on their booking when filling out a form online. However, requests must be received by Aug. 31 or guests will automatically receive a credit instead.

