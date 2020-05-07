Princess Cruises extends coronavirus cancellations through end of summer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Princess cruise line is canceling trips through the end of the summer due to a reduced flight availability during the coronavirus pandemic, the Carnival-owned company said Thursday.

The cruise line's name has been linked to COVID-19 cases across the globe as passengers on multiple ships were infected with the virus as late as March, forcing entire vessels to remain stranded for weeks as part of the company's quarantine efforts or leading cases to move inland after passengers departed.

The company voluntarily suspended the global operations of its 18-ship fleet for two months in March until May but extended that policy until the end of the summer season, according to a press release.

"As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests," Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in a statement.

"Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit," he added.

Impacted cruises include ships out of Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, Canada, New England, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Hawaii and French Polynesia.

Guests who pre-paid in full for trips that have been canceled will receive vouchers for future cruises of up to 125 percent of their paid fare. Guests who pre-paid in part will receive vouchers worth double the amount they have already deposited toward their trip that can be used until May 2022. The minimum voucher amount will be $100, according to the release.

Princess Cruises is facing a series of lawsuits after their Grand Princess Cruise ship became a hotbed for coronavirus infections back in February.

