Princess Cruise Lines slapped with lawsuit for rampant bedbug infestation

A new lawsuit accuses Princess Cruise Lines of overlooking a bedbug infestation, causing a Netflix actress and her husband to be “massacred by bed bugs” during a 2018 trip.

When actress Connie Flores, who played “arguing woman” in “Marriage Story,” and her husband, Alvin Flores, boarded the Emerald Princess cruise ship in November 2018, they discovered their room was “infested with hundreds of bed bugs.” They are now seeking a jury trial and at least $75,000 in damages, court papers show.

“The bed bugs latched onto the Plaintiffs while they slept and sucked their blood until they were gorged,” states the 13-page lawsuit, which was filed late last year in California federal court. They described suffering “severe skin rash, painful bed bug bites” and resulting injuries throughout their entire bodies, according to the document. Their clothes and property were also damaged as a result.

“The sheer number of bites that the plaintiffs demonstrated is an indication that there was a severe bed bug infestation in their Stateroom about the vessel,” the court papers further state. “[They] sought medical treatment immediately following the incident… [and] were diagnosed with bed bug bites.”

Spokespersons for the cruise line, which is headquartered in Los Angeles County, California, did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ multiple requests for comment.

The plaintiffs notified the ship’s medical staff and workers and requested to be moved, but they refused, delayed the couple’s requests “and ridiculed Plaintiffs and their injuries,” according to the suit.

Ship officials were “fully aware” of the existence of bedbugs but failed to do anything about it, according to the suit, which further alleges they “concealed” the rampant infestation.

Court papers state: “Defendant’s conduct… was so extreme and outrageous as to go beyond all bounds of decency.”