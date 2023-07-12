Prime energy drinks draw criticism: What to know

Prime – the influencer-backed energy drink that's popular among children and teens – is facing scrutiny for the high level of caffeine it contains.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the beverage, which was founded by YouTube personality Logan Paul and KSI, saying it's a "serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

The energy drink contains 200 milligrams per 12 ounces of caffeine, which is equivalent to about half a dozen Coca-Cola cans or nearly two Red Bulls. The company also has a hydration drink that is caffeine free.

Representatives for Prime did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

How much caffeine is too much?

FDA officials have said that caffeine can be part of a healthy diet for most adults, but too much can pose a danger to a person's health.

The FDA says "too much" can vary from person to person and depends on someone's body weight, the medications they take and individual sensitivity.

"There is wide variation in both how sensitive people are to the effects of caffeine and how fast they metabolize it," the FDA said, adding that certain conditions and some medications can make people more sensitive to caffeine's effects.

Healthy adults can drink about 400 milligrams of caffeine a day – or four to five cups of coffee – without "dangerous, negative effects," according to the FDA.

Currently, the FDA does not have a set level for children, "but the American Academy of Pediatrics discourages the consumption of caffeine and other stimulants by children and adolescents," the FDA said.

FDA raised concerns over caffeine in products before

The FDA in 2018 warned consumers about dietary supplements consisting of pure or highly concentrated caffeine. In 2010, the agency issued warning letters to four companies, saying the beverages' – including Four Loko and other alcohol-laced energy drinks – combination of caffeine and alcohol can lead to a "wide-awake drunk." The agency called the caffeine an "unsafe food additive." Warning letters were sent to Phusion Projects, Charge Beverages Corp., New Century Brewing Co. and United Brands Company Inc.

What is the FDA saying now?

An FDA spokesperson told FOX Business that it plans to respond to Schumer directly after "reviewing the concerns outlined in the letter."

Currently, the agency does not have a specific category or specific regulations for energy drinks, which the agency understands is a marketing term.

However, companies are still responsible for ensuring that any use of caffeine in their products is safe under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), which gives the FDA authority to oversee the safety of food, drugs, medical devices and cosmetics.

As outlined in the FDCA, any substance that is intentionally added to food must be deemed safe under the intended conditions of use. The safe use of the ingredient includes the amount that would be expected to be consumed, according to the FDA.

Some companies that manufacture "energy drinks" ascribe to the American Beverage Association’s guidelines for marketing and labeling, according to the FDA. Those guidelines, however, include labeling the products for the amount of caffeine included and that energy drinks are not to be marketed to children.

Overall, the agency "monitors FDA-regulated products and takes action as appropriate, including collaborating with the Federal Trade Commission regarding marketing claims," the spokesperson added.

What should consumers do?

The FDA spokesperson said the agency encourages parents or caregivers to read a product's label before giving it to a child.

"Many packaged foods, including beverages and dietary supplements containing caffeine, voluntarily provide information on the label as to how much caffeine they contain," the spokesperson said. "Consumers should take care when consuming for the first time a new packaged food containing added caffeine if the amount of caffeine in the food is not declared on the label."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.