Celsius clears up rumors that drinks contain Ozempic

Celsius said any accusation that its popular drink product contains Ozempic is false.

"Celsius products do not contain, and have never contained, semaglutide," a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, which surged in popularity after celebrities and high profile figures touted its weight loss effects, are the brand names for the same medicine – semaglutide.

The company's comments clear up the false assertions on on TikTok that Celsius drinks contained the Ozempic. In fact, the phrase "Celsius drink ozempic" has been searched 11.6 million times on the social media platform.

WHAT IS OZEMPIC AND WHY IS IT SUCH A BIG DEAL RIGHT NOW?

Although the drug isn't on the ingredient list, the drinks do help people burn more calories, according to the company.

"Celsius products provide functional energy that, when combined with proper diet and moderate exercise, is clinically proven to increase the metabolism through thermogenesis," the spokesperson said.

This, "in turn causes the body to burn more calories and body fat than would normally occur with exercise alone," they added.

The company further claims that its products are "backed by science and proven to deliver health benefits by six clinical studies published in various journals," such as the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, the Journal of the American College of Nutrition and the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request regarding these claims.

Aside from its recent sudden media attention, the company has had a record first quarter. During the first three months of fiscal 2023, it notched a record revenue of $260 million, which is up 95% from $133 million that was achieved in the year prior, according to its earnings report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CELH CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC. 144.11 +4.92 +3.53%

This was predominantly driven by revenue in North American, which increased 101% compared to the same period a year ago to $249 million.