Schumer calls on FDA to investigate Logan Paul’s energy drink

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., is calling on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate Prime, a sports drink partially owned and promoted by YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI, over concerns that the drink’s high levels of caffeine could be harmful to children.

"One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy – it’s a beverage," wrote Schumer. "But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

The company has defended the product, arguing that Prime’s energy drinks have labels to warn customers that the beverages are "not recommended for children under 18." Prime also sells a different sports drink, called Prime Hydration, which doesn’t contain any caffeine.

Schumer argued that there is little noticeable difference in Prime’s online marketing for its energy drink versus its non-caffeinated sports drink counterpart, which has caused many parents to think they were buying a healthier drink for their children only to find they’ve given their kids a "cauldron of caffeine."

Prime is advertised as being a vegan product and having zero sugar, but its energy drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces – an amount that’s equivalent to about half a dozen cans of Coca-Cola or nearly two Red Bull energy drinks.

The caffeine content prompted some schools in Australia and the United Kingdom to ban the energy drink as some pediatricians warned its consumption could lead to possible health issues in children, including heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.

The beverage brand launched last year with the backing of Paul and KSI along with a variety of other influencers.

Prime drew a significant amount of interest from younger consumers who formed long lines at grocery stores. The extreme demand and popularity among younger consumers reportedly led to instances of schoolyard resale markets for the energy drink.

Earlier this month, Prime was announced as the official sports drink partner for FC Barcelona, which is one of the world’s most valuable sports franchises and one of the biggest soccer clubs in Europe.

"A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising," Schumer wrote. "This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink."

Prime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.