Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Prima Wawona recalls peaches potentially linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Peaches were sold nationwide at retailers including Aldi, Target, Walmart, Wegmans and Kroger.

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Fresno, California-based fruit seller Prima Wawona is voluntarily recalling all of its bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 3 and bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 19 due to a possible link to a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has impacted at least 68 people in nine states.

Continue Reading Below

GENERAL MILLS RECALLS MISLABELED PROGRESSO SOUP CANS OVER ALLERGEN CONCERNS

The bulk/loose peaches are typically sold in grocery stores in bins where consumers may select their own fruit. Peaches affected by the recall may include the following stickers with price look-up numbers (PLU) on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets nationwide with the following product codes:

  • Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
  • Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
  • Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
  • Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
  • Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
  • Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
Image 1 of 5

Photo courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration

The peaches were sold at retailers including Aldi, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Kroger, Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry's, Ralphs, Foods 4 Less, Foods Co., and Smiths.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said Prima Wawona's Vice President Technical Operations George Nikolich. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”

KADER EXPORTS RECALLS SHRIMP OVER SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

According to the FDA, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Common symptoms can include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, a salmonella infection can also result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone who has the recalled peaches in their possession should dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said.

Consumers, restaurants, and suppliers should also use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, including cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators and storage bins.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS