Prima Wawona recalls peaches potentially linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Fresno, California-based fruit seller Prima Wawona is voluntarily recalling all of its bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 3 and bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 19 due to a possible link to a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has impacted at least 68 people in nine states.

Continue Reading Below

GENERAL MILLS RECALLS MISLABELED PROGRESSO SOUP CANS OVER ALLERGEN CONCERNS

The bulk/loose peaches are typically sold in grocery stores in bins where consumers may select their own fruit. Peaches affected by the recall may include the following stickers with price look-up numbers (PLU) on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets nationwide with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Image 1 of 5

The peaches were sold at retailers including Aldi, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Kroger, Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry's, Ralphs, Foods 4 Less, Foods Co., and Smiths.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said Prima Wawona's Vice President Technical Operations George Nikolich. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”

KADER EXPORTS RECALLS SHRIMP OVER SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

According to the FDA, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Common symptoms can include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, a salmonella infection can also result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone who has the recalled peaches in their possession should dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said.

Consumers, restaurants, and suppliers should also use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, including cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators and storage bins.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS