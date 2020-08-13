Kader Exports recalls shrimp over salmonella contamination

Kader Exports is recalling certain shrimp products because of potential salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Continue Reading Below

Frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1 lbs, 1.5 lbs. and 2 lbs. bags were recalled, the FDA said.

The shrimp was distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May of this year. According to the FDA, it is believed that most, if not all, of the shrimp was consumed and any remaining shrimp was put on hold to be further evaluated.

FORD RECALLS MIDSIZE SUVS TO FIX POSSIBLE BRAKE FLUID LEAKS

As of Wednesday, there were no reports of any illnesses associated with the shrimp distributions, the FDA wrote. But, the FDA said it tested cooked shrimp and found it had salmonella.

Kader Exports agreed to voluntarily destroy the cooked shrimp that had salmonella, the FDA said, adding that the “probable root cause” for the recall is cross-contamination.

“The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken,” the FDA wrote.

ZAXBY'S RELEASES CHICKEN-THEMED RELAXATION PACKETS, COMPLETE WITH FRIED CHICKEN-SCENTED CANDLE

Brand names under the recall were Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Unistar, Tops and Wellsley Farms.

Click here to see a list of the specific recalled shrimp products.

Salmonella infections usually result in stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea. While most people recover without treatment, sometimes severe illnesses require hospitalization because the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then elsewhere in the body.

For safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention click here.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP READING ON FOX BUSINESS