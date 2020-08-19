Expand / Collapse search
General Mills recalls mislabeled Progresso soup cans over allergen concerns

Consumers are being urged to check their pantries and dispose of the recalled soup

General Mills issued a voluntary nationwide recall of some of its Progresso soup after discovering a labeling error.

Fewer than 3,000 cans of its 14-ounce cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup are said to contain allergens including soy and dairy which are not labeled on the can, the company said Wednesday.

The affected cans have a UPC package code 000-41196-49233. They can also be identified by the "better if used by date" of May 26, 2022.

Consumers are being urged to check their pantries and dispose of the recalled soup, and those with any questions or concerns regarding the affected products should contact General Mills

General Mills did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

