Priceline CEO: Las Vegas, US beaches vacation hotspots in flexible work world

Las Vegas and U.S. beaches, despite the heat, are vacation hotspots this summer, according to Priceline CEO Brett Keller.

"Las Vegas continues to be the number one destination for U.S. leisure travelers," Keller told FOX Business' "Varney and Co." Friday. "It's just filled with entertainment."

According to a recent report from Priceline, 92% of Americans will take trips in 2021 – or already have – and 52% are traveling as soon as this summer.

Aside from Sin City, he said, travelers are "flocking" to beaches in Miami, Honolulu, Cancun, Myrtle Beach and San Juan.

"These are destinations that are easy to travel to, that have a lot of open-air and open space," he said.

The report’s results, which came from an online survey of hundreds of U.S. workers, also showed the ability to work from anywhere has impacted travelers, with 60% saying remote work has encouraged them to take more "workcations."

"We're finding that people are actually staying longer on these trips than they did in 2019," Keller told host Stuart Varney. "So the flex work-life is certainly playing a role here in people's vacations."

He went on to say the cost of airline tickets is still lower than it was in 2019, unlike hotels and rental cars, which have "largely recovered."

"Air is still a reasonably affordable way to travel," Keller said. "But many Americans are hitting the roads and traveling by car as well. So there's a mix of how people are getting to their destinations."