Why male business leaders use Botox, youth-inducing treatments

Powerful industry leaders are relying on noninvasive cosmetic procedures to avoid aging out of the workforce.

The demand is becoming increasingly popular among men over 50 who want to elevate their physical appearance, experts say. And the trend in male vanity can be seen from Silicon Valley to Capitol Hill.

“Male thought leaders out there in the public eye want to have an appearance that maintains and commands attention -- if you don’t look healthy and youthful, people don’t pay attention,” Miami-based board-certified Dr. Michael Hall, who specializes in anti-aging and longevity, told FOX Business.

Take Amazon head Jeff Bezos. The 56-year-old tech titan’s physique grew noticeably more muscular in recent years, and while he credits the transformation to a healthy lifestyle of dieting, exercise and getting enough sleep, industry experts know better.

“Not a chance it’s just diet and exercise,” Dr. Roberta Del Campo, a Miami-based dermatologist, told Town & Country. “Behind the scenes, these people are getting all sorts of injectables and body sculpting treatments, such as Emsculpt and Trusculpt Flex, which have surged in popularity, especially among men, in the last couple of years.”

Other experts believe 56-year-old Bezos may have gone to greater lengths. The tech titan and billionaire Peter Thiel are investors in Unity Biotechnology, a company that researches drugs and treatments that halt the aging process.

“Access to bio-hacking tools such as stem cells and hormones is allowing men to look, perform and think better. I’m pretty sure he’s [Bezos] gotten a taste of some good stuff,” Dr. Jessie Cheung, a Chicago-based cosmetic dermatologist who uses growth hormone substitutes and testosterone in her holistic treatment approach with middle-aged male clients lacking stamina, told Town & Country.

Indeed, American men underwent 1.1 million noninvasive cosmetic procedures in 2018 -- a 72 percent increase since 2000. And with that, cosmetic dermatologists have seen an influx of requests for injectables and body sculpting treatment among male clients over 50 in recent years to keep them looking fresh-faced.

“They’re [business leaders] on TV, they’re in front of people and they want to stay looking young,” Hall said.

There’s a fine line, however, in work that’s visibly overdone, one doctor explained, noting Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's "obvious" Botox.

“You’ve crossed the line when anything looks different from a person’s naturally enhanced look,” Dr. Kenneth Mark, an expert cosmetic dermatologist with practices in the Hamptons, New York City's Soho neighborhood and Aspen, Colorado.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FORCES 2020 CAMPAIGNS TO SHAKE UP FUNDRAISING STRATEGIES “The biggest mistake that’s happening in these nonsurgical procedures are people getting too much filler, or it’s filler in the wrong place. That chipmunk cheek look is terrible, of course, you look more youthful, but you could also look ridiculous,” Mark said.

