Brotox: the new job security for men?

Job security is a real concern among aging employees in the workplace but there's a discreet trend among men who want to stay competitive in today's tightening job market.

It's called Brotox. That's right, botox for men.

While the phrase may be catchy, the popularity of Botox among men has been a shot in the arm for its maker Allergan as well as the entire wellness industry.

Close up of man at the clinic receiving injection fillers on the forehead.

Whether it's men trying to stay relevant in their current workplace or older men trying to re-enter the workforce, brotox seems to piercing all industries.

Just this week, former vice president Joe Biden's appearance at the second Democratic debate in Detroit had many voters raising their eyebrows about the 76-year old's new look.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“Most men want a natural look without the frozen look or stigma. As baby boomers are getting older and fitness-savvy, they want to have facial features to match and also better fit in the workforce compared to younger men,” says Dr. Kevin Tehrani, a leading board-certified﻿ plastic surgeon﻿ in New York tells FOX Business.

Tehrani shared before and after photos of clients with FOX Business noting his typical male patient is younger than you may think, often in his late thirties and physically fit.