Powerball numbers drawn for $865 million jackpot, fifth largest in history

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $865 million after there were no winners in the previous drawings.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are: 57, 60, 46, 66, 37, Powerball: 8.

Powerplay multiplier: 2X.

This is the game's fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

MEGA MILLIONS ANNOUNCES WINNER OF $1.13 BILLION JACKPOT

If there is a winner on Wednesday night, they can choose between an immediate $416.1 million lump sum payment or annuity payments worth $865 million that increase by 5% each year.

STRESSED MARYLAND MAN BUYS LOTTERY TICKET, WINS BIG PRIZE

There have been 36 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.