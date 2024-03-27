Expand / Collapse search
Powerball numbers drawn for $865 million jackpot, fifth largest in history

If won, this is the fifth-largest grand prize in that game's history

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $865 million after there were no winners in the previous drawings.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are: 57, 60, 46, 66, 37, Powerball: 8.

Powerplay multiplier: 2X.

This is the game's fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

Lottery tickets

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

If there is a winner on Wednesday night, they can choose between an immediate $416.1 million lump sum payment or annuity payments worth $865 million that increase by 5% each year.

There have been 36 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1. 

Powerball tickets

Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.