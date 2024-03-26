Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.13 billion after no grand prize win

The winning numbers Tuesday night were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and gold Mega Ball 4

The Mega-Million jackpot swelled to $1.13 billion on Tuesday after no winners were selected in thirty previous drawings.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and gold Mega Ball 4.

If the jackpot is won, it would be the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a news release.

"Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country," said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. 

Mega Million lottery ticket

A person plays lottery at a 7-eleven store as Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The grand prize is now at an estimated $1.1 billion, which carries a one-time cash payout option of $525.8 million. 

Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

tickets from the lottery

Mega Millions forms are stacked and waiting on players on August 07, 2023 in Silver Spring, Maryland.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Mega Millions' jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

Lottery tickets

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.