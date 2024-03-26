Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.13 billion after no grand prize win

The Mega-Million jackpot swelled to $1.13 billion on Tuesday after no winners were selected in thirty previous drawings.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and gold Mega Ball 4.

If the jackpot is won, it would be the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a news release.

"Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country," said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

The grand prize is now at an estimated $1.1 billion, which carries a one-time cash payout option of $525.8 million.

Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions' jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.