Powerball jackpot rises to $1.6B, fifth-largest in US lottery history

The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $1.6 billion ahead of Monday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

The white balls were 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69. The red Powerball was 20 and the Power Play multiplier was 3.

It now has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Though there was no jackpot winner in the latest drawing, eight tickets matched all five white balls, the lottery said. Winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan (two), New Hampshire and Ohio.

Monday's drawing – the fourth-largest in Powerball history – will mark the 46th in the current jackpot run, which the lottery says is a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize.

The winner can choose between a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or an annuitized prize of an estimated $1.6 billion. Both options are before taxes.

If a winner opts for the annuitized prize, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings occur three nights a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

