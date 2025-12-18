Americans surge toward financial resolutions for 2026 amid household budget concerns

More Americans are considering making financial resolutions as they approach the new year with a focus on short-term savings goals, according to a new study by Fidelity Investments.

Fidelity's annual study found that 64% of respondents are considering a financial resolution for the new year, an increase from 56% last year.

It also found that the top three financial resolutions have remained consistent year-over-year, with 44% saying they want to save more money , 36% wanting to pay down debt, and 30% looking to spend less money.

"This was the second year in a row where Americans were prioritizing more of those short-term savings," Leanna Devinney, market leader at Fidelity Investments, told FOX Business in an interview. "So this was similar to last year where they were saying, 'I want more short-term savings goals like building up an emergency fund or paying down debt versus longer-term goals.'"

The study found that 55% feel overwhelmed by personal finances while 31% of Americans described their relationship with money as stressful. Among age groups, Millennials (68%) and Gen Z (64%) were the most overwhelmed by their personal finances.

Americans are also feeling more stressed than in recent years when it comes to saving money for goals after paying bills (35%), being able to pay monthly bills (34%), paying for healthcare costs in retirement (30%) and having enough retirement savings to retire as planned (30%).

Fidelity found that nearly three-quarters of Americans dealt with a financial setback last year, which could explain the focus on building savings for unforeseen setbacks, with 20% reporting an unexpected non-health emergency.

"In 2025, 72% of Americans said they experienced some type of financial setback, and then 55% said they're overwhelmed by their personal finances," Devinney said. "Due to rising prices, 33% shared they feel they have significantly less money."

"While those are factual worries, what we're also seeing is optimism," Devinney noted, adding that the study found 70% see themselves in a better or similar financial situation than they were in at the same time last year.

Additionally, more respondents said they feel better about their finances than they did five years ago – with 43% saying that in this year's study, an increase from 36% last year.

"The beginning of the year really started as a roller coaster. We saw significant market volatility and then a significant market rebound, and then also just the continued concern around being able to compete with rising prices and, year over year, we have seen tough inflation ."

"I think why the last two years we're seeing a little bit more prioritization around short-term savings is probably due to some volatility that we saw, as well as Americans this time around saying that they did have to dip into some of their savings," she said.

Devinney said that it's encouraging that Americans are prioritizing their short-term financial goals more, pointing to the 25% who said they want to build up their emergency fund in the next year and another 23% who said they wanted to stick to a spending budget.