Power strips sold on Amazon recalled over fire risk, consumers urged to stop using 'immediately'

Power strips sold on Amazon are being recalled due to a fire risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves CCCEI-branded power strips sold by Middle Way Electronics with 6-foot, 10-foot and 15-foot power cords. The strips have a black metal enclosure with six receptacles and individual on/off switches for each one. The defective units were made in China.

The CCCEI-branded power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which the agency said creates the risk of a fire if the strips are overloaded. If the product catches fire, it could cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns, according to the CPSC.

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The agency recommends consumers "immediately" stop using the power strips and contact Middle Way Electronics to receive a full refund.

Middle Way Electronics has received two reports of the power strips sparking and melting. It has not received reports of fires or injuries related to the product.

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The product was sold on Amazon from April 2024 to January 2026 for between $23 and $30.

FOX Business reached out to CCCEI for comment on the recall.