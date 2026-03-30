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Power strips sold on Amazon recalled over fire risk, consumers urged to stop using 'immediately'

Recall involves CCCEI-branded power strips with 6-foot, 10-foot and 15-foot power cords

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Power strips sold on Amazon are being recalled due to a fire risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves CCCEI-branded power strips sold by Middle Way Electronics with 6-foot, 10-foot and 15-foot power cords. The strips have a black metal enclosure with six receptacles and individual on/off switches for each one. The defective units were made in China.

The CCCEI-branded power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which the agency said creates the risk of a fire if the strips are overloaded. If the product catches fire, it could cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns, according to the CPSC.

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A black power strip with cord.

A CCCEI-branded power strip that is being recalled. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

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The agency recommends consumers "immediately" stop using the power strips and contact Middle Way Electronics to receive a full refund.

The back of a CCCEI-branded power strip that is being recalled. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Middle Way Electronics has received two reports of the power strips sparking and melting. It has not received reports of fires or injuries related to the product.

HOUSEHOLD CLEANING TOOL RECALLED AFTER DOZENS OF BURN INJURIES REPORTED

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The product was sold on Amazon from April 2024 to January 2026 for between $23 and $30.

FOX Business reached out to CCCEI for comment on the recall.

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