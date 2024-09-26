Postal Service eyes 5 stamp price changes by end of 2027

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to change stamp prices five times over the next few years.

The agency said in a filing to the Postal Regulatory Commission that the first adjustment Americans could expect to see was an increase in July 2025 that will apply to "all Market Dominant classes."

Market-dominant products include First-Class mail, marketing mail, periodicals and certain other services.

USPS said it also expects to "change prices for all Market Dominant classes in both January and July" of 2026 and 2027.

"The Postal Service intends in all cases to be judicious in the use of available pricing authority, but it anticipates that the changes for Market Dominant classes may apply most or all pricing authority available on the date of the filing, given our legal obligation to be financially self-sufficient, our progress under the Delivering for America Plan and its fundamental goals of providing excellent service while still achieving financial sustainability, and our current and anticipated financial condition," the USPS said.

Price changes require sign-off from the Postal Regulatory Commission.

First-Class stamp prices most recently increased in July. At the time, First-Class Mail Forever stamps rose 5 cents, and prices for certain other mail also increased, FOX Business previously reported.

USPS said late last week that First-Class Mail Forever stamps and other market-dominant products would remain at their current price levels in January.

That decision was linked to the USPS’ strategies "working" and projected inflation decreasing, according to a statement from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The agency unveiled its "Delivering for America" plan about three and a half years ago. Its goal is to "reverse a projected $160 billion in losses over 10 years by achieving break-even operating performance while improving reliability and predictability of services," according to the USPS.

The agency handled a total mail volume of 116.2 billion in 2023.