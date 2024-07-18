USPS is likely not texting you. It's a scam

If you get an unsolicited text notifying you about a package delivery issue that needs attention, it's likely not coming from the U.S. Postal Service.

According to a recent phishing report from software company Guardio, the Postal Service was one of the most imitated brands in phishing scams during the second quarter.

Last month, the USPS even issued a warning to customers that they need to be wary of mobile text messages with an unfamiliar or strange web link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response from you.

"If you never signed up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, then don’t click the link! This type of text message is a scam called smashing," the government agency said.

In some instances, scammers will craft messages telling customers that their package won't be delivered because there is an incomplete delivery address. Then the message will then direct the customer to click a link in order to complete the delivery address, so the package can ship.

Other common lures include sayings such as "your account has been suspended", "there is suspicious activity on your account", and "there is a package waiting for you at the Post Office."

Bad actors are using such deceptive texts to try and get personal information from victims such as account usernames and passwords, Social Security number, date of birth, credit and debit card numbers or personal identification numbers, which will help them commit crimes such as financial fraud.

Karin Zilberstein’s, vice president of product at Guardio, said these scams are the "natural, albeit very disturbing, outcome of the rise in online shopping."

"As more people order goods and services online, hackers exploit this trend by creating new, relevant scams," Zilberstein told FOX Business, adding that these scams will often mimic "standard" day-to-day activities, making the USPS a prime target.

Since most people are expecting a package, they are more inclined to fall for the scam and provide more of their personal details without suspicion.

Here's how to tell it's only coming from USPS:

The government agency said it only uses 5-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones when issuing package notifications.

The Postal Service will also not send customers text messages or e-mails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number. The message will also never contain a link, the agency said.

Customers waiting for a package and believe they have received a scam text message should report it. They should only visit USPS.com for tracking details and additional resources.

"The Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement and security arm of the Unted States Postal Service, not only investigates crimes committed towards the Postal Service, its employees, and customers, but takes an active role in crime prevention messaging to Postal customers," a USPS spokesperson told FOX Business.