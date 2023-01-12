Expand / Collapse search
Porsche sets a sales record in 2022 despite EV drop

Supply chain issues hampered Taycan deliveries

Porsche set a new sales record in 2022, despite a drop in electric vehicle deliveries due to supply chain issues.

The German brand joins a list of luxury automakers that includes Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti and Bentley coming off their best year ever.

Porsche delivered 309,884 vehicles globally, which was a 3% increase over 2021.

The U.S. was its second-largest market behind China and saw a regional record of 70,065 sales.

PORSCHE IS REPLACING GASOLINE WITH AIR AND WATER

porsche 911

Porsche 911 sales were up slightly in the U.S. in 2022. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The Cayenne SUV was the top-selling model around the world ahead of the smaller Macan SUV, with their positions swapped on the U.S. list.

The electric Taycan outsold the Panamera, but fell 16% to 34,801 due to supply chain issues, according to Porsche.

taycan

Taycan sales dropped 16% globally due to supply chain issues. (Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for TAG Heuer / Getty Images)

Among them was a shortage of Ukrainian-made wiring harnesses caused by the Russian invasion of the country.

THE PORSCHE TAYCAN JUST RECLAIMED THIS RECORD FROM THE TESLA MODEL S

Porsche was also affected by the loss of 340 cars that were on the Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire and sank in the Atlantic in March, many of which had to be replaced by new builds.

porsche logo

Porsche sales were up 3% in 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"What a year! Twelve months that provided challenges linked to industry-wide supply chain issues, but also a year that presented many more opportunities, resulting in a new record that surpassed expectations," Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a press release.

"I’m grateful to every single one of our customers – especially if they sometimes have to be patient – and to our dealers and the team at PCNA and in Germany who have supported them at every stage in aiming to deliver an exceptional experience."