Porsche suspends electric car production due to Ukraine war

Porsche has suspended production of its Taycan model line due to supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

The electric sedans and wagons are built at a rate of 200 vehicles daily at the company's Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory in Germany, which will be shut down until March 18.

Production at the company's plant in Leipzig, Germany, which builds the Macan SUV and Panamera sedan, has been paused since last week but is expected to resume on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VWAGY VOLKSWAGEN AG 21.08 +1.28 +6.46%

The issues primarily stem from short supplies of a wiring harness that is manufactured in Ukraine.

A leaked internal memo suggests that additional model lines will be affected during the month of March, but Porsche has not confirmed or denied its authenticity.

Porsche last week suspended the delivery of cars to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and donated 1 million euros to humanitarian relief.

The automaker, which sold over 300,000 vehicles worldwide in 2021, lost approximately 1,000 in February when the cargo ship delivering them to North America caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean and sank several days later.