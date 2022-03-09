Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Porsche suspends electric car production due to Ukraine war

Supply chain affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

close
Porsche’s first electric car Taycan is outselling the Tesla Models S and X. FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu with more.   video

Inside Porsche’s all-electric Taycan

Porsche’s first electric car Taycan is outselling the Tesla Models S and X. FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu with more.  

Porsche has suspended production of its Taycan model line due to supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

Porsche Taycans

Porsche sold over 40,000 Taycans in 2021. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The electric sedans and wagons are built at a rate of 200 vehicles daily at the company's Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory in Germany, which will be shut down until March 18.

Porsche's Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory

Porsche's Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory builds the Tycan at a rate of 200 vehicles daily. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Production at the company's plant in Leipzig, Germany, which builds the Macan SUV and Panamera sedan, has been paused since last week but is expected to resume on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VWAGY VOLKSWAGEN AG 21.08 +1.28 +6.46%

The issues primarily stem from short supplies of a wiring harness that is manufactured in Ukraine.

The supply of a wiring harness manufactured in Ukraine is largely responsible for the production issues.

The supply of a wiring harness manufactured in Ukraine is largely responsible for the production issues. (THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

A leaked internal memo suggests that additional model lines will be affected during the month of March, but Porsche has not confirmed or denied its authenticity.

Porsche last week suspended the delivery of cars to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and donated 1 million euros to humanitarian relief.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The automaker, which sold over 300,000 vehicles worldwide in 2021, lost approximately 1,000 in February when the cargo ship delivering them to North America caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean and sank several days later.