Lamborghini set another sales record in 2022 and is sold out into 2024

Lamborghini's record sales streak continued with another big result in 2022.

The exotic performance brand delivered 9,233 vehicles worldwide, a 10% increase over its previous best set the prior year.

The Urus SUV accounted for more than half of the sales with 5,367, followed by the entry level Huracan sports car at 3,113 and top of the line Aventador 753 in its last year of production.

"Our trend of growth and development continues, and this shows that our direction is sound, and our choices are on the mark," Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

"2023 is going to be a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond."

Bugatti and Rolls-Royce also set new sales records last year as ultra-luxury buyers were undeterred by economic challenges.

Lamborghini is currently sitting on an 18-month waiting list that stretches into 2024 and has 3,000 orders for the successor to the Aventador, which will be a hybrid model that launches later this year.

A new Huracan and updated Urus will follow and Winkelmann told FOX Business in November that he expects sales to level off for a bit as the lineup is refreshed.

"We are selling more cars than we are able to produce," he said.