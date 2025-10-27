Expand / Collapse search
Popular snack sold at Costco, Sam's Club stores nationwide recalled

Golden Island Korean barbecue jerky could contain metal pieces, regulators warn

FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary outlines the issues associated with petroleum-based food dyes and the 'bigger issue' the agency aims to tackle on 'The Evening Edit.' video

FDA chief explains how agency is 'rewriting the food pyramid'

FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary outlines the issues associated with petroleum-based food dyes and the 'bigger issue' the agency aims to tackle on 'The Evening Edit.'

More than 2 million pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product shipped to Costco and Sam's Club stores nationwide are being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with pieces of metal, federal health officials warned.  

South Dakota-based LSI Inc. recalled its jerky product, labeled Golden Island fire-grilled pork jerky Korean barbecue recipe, after multiple consumers reported finding wiry metal in the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in the warning notice posted on Saturday. 

The company discovered that the metal found in the products had originated from the conveyor belt used in production.

A label of a recalled jerky product

The label of the recalled jerky product that was sold at Costco and Sam's Club. (USDA)

FOX Business reached out to Sam's Club, Costco and LSI Inc. for comment.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of this product. However, officials say anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

The impacted products have a one-year shelf-life with "best by" dates ranging from Oct. 23, 2025, through Sept. 23, 2026. The dates are printed on the side of the packaging.

The product comes in 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce plastic pouches and has the establishment number "M279A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. 

Woman pulling groceries from Costco cart

A shopper loads items into a vehicle at a Costco store in Vallejo, California, on May 29, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

