Popular organic milk brand recalls thousands of cartons due to 'premature spoiling'

A popular brand of organic milk is recalling thousands of cartons of milk due to spoilage concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall pertains to the 8-ounce size of the Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk. In total, 19,688 cases have been recalled, and the recall was upgraded to Class II on Jan. 17.

The best-by dates of the recalled products are between March 3 and March 7, 2025. The milk was sold in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Affected products were sold under a UPC code of 3663207113 for a 12-pack container, and a single unit UPC code of 3663207127.

On its website, the FDA noted that the milk is potentially susceptible to "premature product spoilage during shelf life."

According to the FDA's guidelines, a Class II recall refers to a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

It is not exceedingly uncommon for food to be recalled due to spoilage issues.

Earlier this month, Walmart stores recalled more than 12,000 cartons of Great Value brand chicken broth, citing the reason as "potential for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage."

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate."

