Popular frozen meal sold at Aldi recalled across 31 states for metal contamination: 'Discard it immediately'

ALDI is recalling some frozen taquitos after reports emerged of the product containing "potential foreign material," the company said this week.

The discount supermarket chain announced the recall on Monday. In a statement, ALDI said that the product, Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, may contain metal.

The recall affects the 20 oz. boxes of Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos that have a UPC code of 4061459337471. The best-by dates of the recalled products are 07/02/25 and 9/25/25.

The product was distributed to ALDI locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

"ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first," the company said in a statement. "If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund."

"ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall."

Frozen food recalls involving metal contamination are uncommon, but not extremely rare. Last August, Perdue Foods LLC recalled over 165,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and chicken tenders over reports of metal contamination.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall after it received "consumer complaints" about metal wire being embedded in the chicken nuggets and tenders.

Customers impacted by the recent ALDI recall are encouraged to call Bestway Foods Co. at (818) 361-1800 Ext. 110 with questions or concerns.

FOX Business reached out to ALDI for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

FOX Business' Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.