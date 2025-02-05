Popular brand of pet food recalled due to salmonella concerns: 'Contact your veterinarian'

A pet food brand is recalling nearly 6,000 pounds of its products due to concerns about salmonella.

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 5,700 pounds of its Natural Mix due to salmonella contamination, according to a news release published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Specifically, the brand is recalling the 2-pound logs of its Natural Mix with a lot number of N25/12/31 and an UPC number is 854298001054. The recall began after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture's Food and Drug Protection Laboratory tested the product and found that it contained salmonella.

The dog food was sold in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee and Rhode Island.

The recall comes months after Blue Ridge Beef recalled 9,600 pounds of its puppy food, citing a similar salmonella contamination. According to the statement, the risk of salmonella can pose a threat to both animals and humans.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the release explained.

"Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever," the statement added. "Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers."

According to Blue Ridge Beef's website, the brand provides "the best known source of protein, appropriate natural nutrition for dogs and cats of all ages."

"Since 1979, Blue Ridge Beef has been committed to providing the best nutritional quality raw food, price, and service," the site reads. "More people are realizing the benefits in feeding real food to their pets of all ages."

Blue Ridge Beef advised that animals suffering from a salmonella infection may suffer a range of symptoms ranging from lethargy to diarrhea, while others may only have a decreased appetite.

"Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans," the statement read. "If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

Blue Ridge Beef asks customers who purchased the impacted products to return or destroy the contaminated food.

"Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals," the company said. "Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food."

FOX Business reached out to Blue Ridge Beef for comment.