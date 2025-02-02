Gerber teething sticks discontinued, recalled after emergency room visit: 'Return the product'

An iconic baby food brand is discontinuing a teething product after a child was sent to the emergency room after using it.

Gerber announced the recall of its Soothe n Chew Teething Sticks on Jan. 31. In a press release published by parent company Nestlé USA, the brand said that the products posed "a potential choking hazard for babies and young children."

"The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents," Gerber said in the release. "To date, one emergency room visit has been reported.

The products were distributed in 45 states plus Puerto Rico, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The states exempt from the distribution were Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana and Wyoming. According to Gerber, the products "were distributed nationwide via the internet and to distribution centers and retail stores in the following states and territories."

The teething products came in two flavors: strawberry apple and banana. The recall and discontinuation is only limited to those two flavors.

The release stressed that parents who purchased the chewing sticks "should not feed this product to their child, and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund."

"Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider," the statement noted. "For any additional support needed, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237)."

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully," Gerber added. "We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers."

It is rare for Gerber to recall products, but it has happened in the past. In 2023, Gerber baby formula that was recalled for potentially containing harmful bacteria was mistakenly shipped to dozens of retailers after the recall was initiated.

In 2016, the brand also recalled four batches of baby food pouches after officials discovered the potential for spoilage during transport and handling.

FOX Business reached out to Nestlé for additional comment.

