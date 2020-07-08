Popeyes confuses social media followers with 'pizza' tweet

Popeyes left its Twitter followers confused with one word.

"Pizza," the fried chicken chain tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet prompted a number of confused replies from Popeyes fans and followers because the fast-food chain has never served pizza since it was founded in 1972 in New Orleans. Some users suggested the tweet implies a new menu item for the fried-chicken giant.

Popeyes did not immediately respond to a request from FOX Business asking whether the chain has plans to sell pizza.

The chain responded to nearly all replies to the tweet by simply writing, "pizza" or some other variation of the word.

Popeyes' menu features fried chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, fried shrimp and a number of sides.

