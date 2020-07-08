Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Business of Food

Popeyes confuses social media followers with 'pizza' tweet

Popeyes has never served pizza

close
FOX Business' David Asman and Kristina Partsinevelos, Fox News contributor John Layfield, former investment banker Carol Roth and Capitalist Pig hedge fund founder Jonathan Hoenig discuss Popeyes selling a chicken sandwich for $120,003.99 as an 'art piece.'video

Popeyes parodies banana counterpart with chicken sandwich 'art piece'

FOX Business' David Asman and Kristina Partsinevelos, Fox News contributor John Layfield, former investment banker Carol Roth and Capitalist Pig hedge fund founder Jonathan Hoenig discuss Popeyes selling a chicken sandwich for $120,003.99 as an 'art piece.'

Popeyes left its Twitter followers confused with one word.

Continue Reading Below

"Pizza," the fried chicken chain tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet prompted a number of confused replies from Popeyes fans and followers because the fast-food chain has never served pizza since it was founded in 1972 in New Orleans. Some users suggested the tweet implies a new menu item for the fried-chicken giant.

POPEYES INTRODUCES BUFFALO RANCH TENDERS FOR SUMMER

Popeyes did not immediately respond to a request from FOX Business asking whether the chain has plans to sell pizza.

WHO STARTED POPEYES?

The chain responded to nearly all replies to the tweet by simply writing, "pizza" or some other variation of the word.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Popeyes' menu features fried chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, fried shrimp and a number of sides.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS