Popeyes introduces Buffalo Ranch Tenders for summer

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is ready for a hot summer with its new Buffalo Ranch Tenders, which have been introduced in stores throughout the country and will be available for a limited time.

The seasonal item has put a spin on the brand’s classic chicken tenders with “Louisiana seasonings” and a Buffalo Ranch sauce drizzle, which combine creamy and tangy flavors, according to Popeyes.

Customers can order a three-piece dinner or combo for $5 or $7 or a five-piece dinner or combo for $7 or $9. A Buffalo Ranch Tenders Dinner includes one regular side and one biscuit, while the Buffalo Ranch Tenders Combo includes one regular side, one biscuit and one small drink.

Both come with Popeyes’ buttermilk ranch sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Ranch Tenders are available nationwide for pickup, drive-thru or contactless delivery, which can be placed for order through the Popeyes website or app.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, check your local Popeyes for dine-in availability. Restaurants that are open for dining will have staff wearing mandated masks and gloves in addition to installed “acrylic shields and contactless service” in customer-facing areas, wrote Jose Cil, the CEO of Popeyes’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International, in a recent open letter.

"We are now moving into the next phase of reopening dining rooms according to guidance from local authorities and will be welcoming back millions of guests to dine-in at our convenient locations,” he wrote. "We have fully embraced the notion that parts of our restaurants need to change – certainly, for the foreseeable future and possibly forever."

This news comes a day after competing fast-food chain KFC announced it is testing a fried chicken sandwich that has striking similarities to the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich that received customer acclaim from social media users last summer.

