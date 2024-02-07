Pizza Hut offers hot honey breakup pizzas ahead of Valentine's Day: 'Delivering spicy news'

Pizza Hut is offering a spicy way for customers to break up with their partners this Valentine's Day season.

The "sweet yet spicy" Hot Honey pizza was launched by the Texas-based chain this month. Pizza Hut describes the dish as being "topped with marinara sauce, a generous layer of cheese, classic pepperoni, a hot honey drizzle made with real honey infused with chili peppers and crispy cupped pepperoni."

To promote the new pizza, Pizza Hut is offering to customize the pies to ease the awkwardness of a breakup.

"By sending a Goodbye Pie, Pizza Hut will help you break up with your significant other by delivering a personalized, simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy Hot Honey pizza to ease the pain," Pizza Hut explained in a press release.

DOMINO'S, UBER PARTNER ON PIZZA ORDERING, DELIVERIES

"The custom Goodbye Pie pizza boxes also has a space for the break-upper's name to be added."

The service will be offered at select locations in New York City, Miami and Chicago from Feb. 6 until Valentine's Day.

Pizza enthusiasts can visit GoodbyePies.com to order the meal.

DOMINO'S IS ELECTRIFYING DELIVERIES WITH HUNDREDS OF CHEVROLET BOLTS

"Not available in your city? The website above can also be used to request Pizza Hut instead write a breakup text for you to send, along with a link to a gift card for your future-ex to redeem a free Hot Honey pizza," Pizza Hut added.

In a press release, the pizza restaurant chain said that breakups happen more often during the Valentine's Day season than you'd expect.

"There's a misconception that breakups don't happen around Valentine's Day, but research shows it's actually a holiday centered around the most heartbreak with 45% of people agreeing it's better to do the deed right before the holiday itself," the business said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"There's even a phenomenon called 'Red Tuesday', which is the Tuesday before Valentine's Day, where people break up most often in the year."

"The rising popularity of the sweet-heat flavor profile has led to Hot Honey becoming the most requested test item by our team members and we are thrilled to have it as the newest addition to our menu," Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"With the launch of Goodbye Pies, we are bringing that perfect blend of sweet and heat experience to real life, delivering spicy news in the sweetest way for Valentine's Day."